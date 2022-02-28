Innovative Solutions for Small-Space Living

As the average family size shrinks and housing prices continue to rise due to increasingly limited housing in our densest urban areas, there is an undeniable cultural shift toward smaller, more flexible ways to live. New innovations in furniture design have allowed for efficient layouts and coherent details that provide a high degree of functionality in an apartment, condo, loft, or other micro-living configuration.

Häfele has been a pioneering force in developing innovative furniture fittings and architectural hardware components for residential, hospitality, and commercial applications. With a range of organization and storage solutions, many of these innovations are ideally suited to small-space living.

Wall Beds

Wall Beds are a space-saving solution for lofts, guest rooms, and home offices. Built with a sturdy steel frame and wood-slatted mattress supports, each wall bed includes integrated folding feet that automatically extend as the bed is opened and retracts when closing. Choose from single/twin, double/full, or Queen size models. Häfele Wall Beds come fully assembled and include a drilling template for easy alignment and installation.

LED Lighting

Control your environment through Loox LED task, ambient, and accent lighting. Create emphasis or set the mood with various linear and spotlight configurations in monochrome, multi-white, or RGB lights capable of producing many hues. Changing the light level and tone can help differentiate spaces within a micro-living environment by creating depth and height and increasing functionality. Lighting can be controlled in many ways, including a traditional wall switch, touch-free with motion sensor, and wirelessly through an app on a mobile device.

Accessible Storage

Create accessible storage in existing cabinetry with retrofit-ready kitchen accessories courtesy of Vauth-Sagel by Häfele. This impressive line of kitchen organization solutions encompasses waste sorting systems and smart storage for base, corner, or full-height cabinetry to optimize every inch of the kitchen, regardless of the layout.

Shelf-Mounted Ironing Boards

The Ironfix Shelf-Mounted Ironing Board is a compact way to keep clothes wrinkle-free. This fold-away solution can be easily installed in closets or laundry rooms and features 180° rotation. IronFix ironing boards are also available for wall-mounted or drawer installation.

Sliding Door Systems

Slido sliding door systems provide comprehensive sliding solutions for interior doors, partition wall systems, room solutions, or furniture doors. Employ Slido by Häfele to create flexible room layouts to maximize compact living or office environments. Slido provides options for linear, flush, folding, and pivot sliding doors to fit any room or furniture configuration.

Wall Organizers

The Symphony Wall Organizer is an innovative and stylish way to store and organize items in closets, mudrooms, hallways, bedrooms, and beyond. With various compatible accessories, this slim solution is visually pleasing and can be adapted to changing storage needs with compatible hooks and accessories. Choose from four bold metal finishes and three soft vegan leather options for ultimate design versatility.

Several small-space solutions are featured in the Tiny Homes pilot project, an initiative launched by Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin (HMD). The program provides high school students with invaluable hands-on skilled trades experience while helping to move forward by innovating housing options and solutions that align with Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat’s Indigenous Housing Partnership and their housing partner on this pilot project – The Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nations – Habitat for Humanity HMD will establish affordable housing options for Indigenous community members.