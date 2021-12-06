Innovation is the key to success

The pandemic has been a big challenge for businesses; it has forced us to reexamine how we do everything. If you keep up with our e-digest, you’ll know that wood product sales are down, we’re in a period of little growth for the goods-producing sector, and that labour underutilization remains elevated. So how is it that every week I’m talking to people whose businesses are booming? It seems like everyone is winning awards or investing huge sums into their organizations.

What sets these companies apart is their willingness to embrace innovation. Everyone I speak to says some version of the old adage that complacency is the enemy of progress. Innovation comes in many different forms. The most successful companies around have used this paradigm shift to their advantage to automate, streamline, and revolutionize their processes.

It’s not just about changing, but also reducing – waste, time, and materials – to get the best results. That kind of optimization can happen in any number of places. In this issue, we highlight companies using off-cuts, eliminating unnecessary steps, and cutting out low-quality tools. While making these kinds of changes can seem daunting (and sometimes expensive), planning is what can make all the difference.

We need to think about the future, not only for our industry but for many more reasons. Patrick Christie, TWIG Organizer and Wood Design Consultant, tells us that “we have to let go of the dominant narrative leftover from the Industrial Revolution and look more widely at what factors impact people, the environment, culture, and the economy.” These kinds of changes are good for the environment and the work environment. It’s so important for companies to offer good jobs that appeal to the best candidates because it’s dedicated, hard-working people that are the ones driving innovation.

