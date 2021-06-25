Industry Profile: Wazo Furniture

In just five short years, Wazo furniture has etched its place in the Canadian furniture community. Founded by Robbin Wang in 2016, the brand has expanded from its first Montreal headquarters to become a reputed supplier of quality wood products for clients across Canada and beyond.

“Robbin had a dream to build a national Canadian brand at the age of 21. Of course, this dream grew over time and, eventually, Robbin had worldwide ambitions,” notes Garine Yaacoubian, a rep with the company.

“What truly inspired Robbin to continue this path is being able to eventually share his success story with newly immigrated Canadians,” she continues. “Being a personal success and inspiring others to do the same has become his life’s mission with Wazo.”

Wazo’s roots stretch back to its first storefront in Montreal, where the company spent its early days specializing in solid wood furniture. In 2018, the brand’s success prompted Wang and the team to open a new showroom and warehouse in Toronto.

The brand has expanded its offerings in the years since. Today, it sells a broad range of products from handcrafted furniture to luxury beds, bar stools to benches, sofas to sculptures, and more. Its inventory is procured from destinations worldwide or made in-shop using patented, cutting-edge technology and wood sourced through the company’s network of sustainable forest owners. Notably, the company is also home to one of the largest collections of live-edge tables in North America.

Wazo has come a long way since Wang’s initial vision. It now serves clients across the globe through its brick-and-mortar locations and its online store.

“We pride ourselves on being the perfect hybrid between online store and brick and mortar by offering our customers the opportunity to shop for their unique furniture via FaceTime with one of our sales experts,” the company declares online.

Wazo’s success is also built on a philosophy of building sustainable partnerships and facing industry challenges head-on. This was recently demonstrated during the pandemic when the team was forced to adapt to increased customer demands and supply chain obstacles.

“Rather than slowing things down during COVID-19, we focused on speeding our turnover time up,” says Yaacoubian. “Now, when someone orders a product, the goal is to have it out of the warehouse in three days, and we aim to shorten that time even further.”

As for other plans, the company is eyeing expansions into more Canadian cities and building upon the sturdy reputation it has carved to date.