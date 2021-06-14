Industry Economist to Speak at AWFS®Fair

Economist Chris Kuehl will offer a keynote presentation at the 2021 AWFS®Fair on Thursday, July 22, at 8:00 a.m. The session will include a welcome from AWFS® board leadership, followed by an economic update from Kuehl focusing on manufacturing, construction, and housing markets.

An additional session, “A Conversation with Chris Kuehl,” will occur at 12:30 p.m. at the AWFS®Fair Live Stage where AWFS® executive vice president, Angelo Gangone, will interview Kuehl to dig deeper into key topics, including supply chain issues.

Kuehl is a managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence and one of the co-founders of the company. He’s been Armada’s economic analyst and has worked with various private clients and professional associations for nearly twenty years in industries ranging from credit management to fabricators and manufacturers. He regularly speaks at many conferences and events, including FABTECH and the AWI Annual Convention.

“We’re excited to have Kuehl on board to offer insight into the economic status of our industry and what we may expect in the upcoming year,” said Gangone. “Our industry is reeling from the current supply chain crisis. Chris can shed some light on this issue and how companies can be proactive.”

Don’t miss Chris Kuehl’s economic updates at the AWFS®Fair on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Both sessions will be free and open to all registered AWFS Fair attendees and exhibitors; no additional registration is required.

Go to AWFSFair.org to learn more.