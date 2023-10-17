Indigenous Economies and Secondary Wood Sector Get a Lift with B.C. Government’s Strategic Funding

In a decisive move to fortify the secondary wood manufacturing industry and bolster local First Nations economies, the government of British Columbia (B.C.) has extended support to four manufacturers aiming to upgrade operations, retain jobs in rural areas, and map out growth trajectories. This initiative falls under the broader spectrum of enhancing the value derived from wood harvested in B.C. and is encapsulated in the remarks of Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, “By investing in innovation, we’re getting more value from the wood harvested in B.C., while creating and preserving high-quality jobs in the forestry sector.”

A significant highlight of this initiative is the government’s contribution of up to $1.34 million towards Armstrong’s Woodtone Specialties’ capital expansion. This financial impetus is aimed at augmenting efficiency, enhancing fibre recovery, and introducing a new product line projected to generate 50 new jobs. The fresh product line will feature the manufacturing of smooth-face engineered cedar siding and fascia from second-growth knotty wood—a shift indicative of evolving market demands that traditionally leaned towards old-growth trees. Woodtone’s modus operandi stands out for its utilization of renewable, second-growth fibre and repurposing what’s often deemed as waste wood to craft custom lengths and sizes of value-added wood products.

This governmental backing stems from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), a conduit for propelling for-profit organizations to initiate and execute high-value industrial and manufacturing projects. The ripple effect of such projects is expected to echo through communities with the promise of stable, family-supporting jobs while fostering clean and inclusive growth across the province. The fund is in active reception mode, vetting applications on a rolling basis.

Moreover, the BCMJF is also fueling three Indigenous-led planning ventures helmed by Ulkatcho First Nation-owned West Chilcotin Forest Products Ltd., Stuwix Resources Ltd., and Lil’wat Forestry Ventures Ltd. The planning funds are earmarked for delineating operational necessities, conducting market assessments, and crafting comprehensive business cases for capital projects. These projects are anticipated to diversify product offerings in the value-added forestry sector, steer economic diversification, and hold a strong promise of job creation within these communities.

Integral to this narrative is the alignment with the StrongerBC Economic Plan aimed at nurturing a robust and sustainable economy via clean and inclusive growth. The resonance of this initiative with the core tenets of the StrongerBC Economic Plan underpins the government’s broader objective of invigorating a more innovative economy for individuals, businesses, and communities throughout B.C.

Stephen James, CEO of West Chilcotin Forest Products Ltd., voiced gratitude for the financial aid towards a business plan for a post-and-rail plant, which if viable, would herald long-term employment for a remote community. Similarly, Klay Tindall, General Manager, Forest Operations, Lil’Wat Forestry Ventures Ltd., expressed enthusiasm over the funding from BCMJF to explore a new business venture in wood-based biochar product creation. This tapestry of initiatives and supportive funding streams illuminates the B.C. government’s concerted effort to refine the value-added wood manufacturing sector, extend economic buoyancy to Indigenous communities, and foster a sustainable, job-rich industrial landscape.