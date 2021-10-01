imm cologne 2022 in a strong position

“imm cologne is returning in January 2022! It’s time for an exchange, and that’s why we, together with the interior design industry, want people to be able to experience our joint business and lifestyle platform – imm cologne – again, and from now, it will be accessible 365 days a year,” says Claire Steinbrück, Director of imm cologne. “As we look ahead to January, we are already excited about discovering sensational innovations first-hand, doing business face to face, and finally experiencing all the new launches with all our senses again.”

The desire for an international industry gathering is reflected in the registrations for the trade fair to date. With bookings currently at around 70%, prestigious brands and manufacturers have already made a clear commitment to imm cologne’s restart. With a large proportion of foreign companies among the exhibitors and strong participation from Europe, imm cologne remains the marketplace for international exhibitors.

“The current level of registrations gives me reasons to be optimistic about the future, but there is still some way to go,” says Matthias Pollmann, Vice President Trade Fair Management. “For us and the entire industry, I would like to see even more companies give a clear signal in favour of a strong interior design platform in Europe’s most lucrative market by participating. The new coronavirus regulations and hence the removal of the incidence rate as a yardstick, the rising vaccination rates in Germany, Europe, and the world, and sophisticated hygiene and safety concepts are all reasons to be hopeful. We feel people’s strong desire for face-to-face meetings and conversations. That is our motivation and our source of momentum for the forthcoming events.”

In times of upheaval, trade fairs feel both a longing for the familiar and a desire for improvement and change. This conflict is an enormous opportunity for imm cologne. It is a chance to combine the traditional design of a trade fair with visionary ideas, innovatively blend the best of both worlds, and create an entirely new trade fair experience that nevertheless feels familiar.

“A trade fair has to evolve with the market. With imm cologne 365, we have developed a concept that takes the industry’s leading international trade fair to a new level and offers the sector the best platform for business, networking, and inspiration. In this way, the imm cologne brand can unveil its full potential – 365 days a year,” says Pollmann.

imm cologne 365 comprises three elements. The in-person event serves as the international industry gathering at the start of the year. The new online publication, the magazine by imm cologne, sheds light on the interior design industry’s major current and future issues – presented in exciting themed sections. The digital industry platform Ambista focuses on products, new launches, and business matching.

This makes Ambista the ideal forum for cross-sector networking and qualified lead generation 365 days a year.