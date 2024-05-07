IMA Schelling USA launches new website for factory-certified refurbished machines  

RALEIGH, NC – IMA Schelling USA, a single-source provider of panel and plate saws, edgebanders, and material handling equipment, is launching a new website for their factory-certified refurbished machines. The website provides a new communication channel between their Rebuild Center and customers, making in-stock product photos, specifications, and warranty information readily available.

Since opening its Distribution and Rebuild Center in 2015, IMA Schelling USA has provided factory-certified refurbished machines from its headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina. “What sets us apart is the quality of our service,” explains Peter Tuenker, Managing Director of IMA Schelling USA. “The technicians in our Rebuild Center are expert craftsmen who have been working on IMA and Schelling machines for decades.”

At the Rebuild Center, used machines are repaired using authentic IMA Schelling parts, calibrated to original factory specifications, and updated with the most recent compatible electronic components. Machines are serviced in-house by expert IMA Schelling technicians and include a six-month warranty. Factory-certified refurbished machines are an extension of IMA Schelling USA’s machine trade-in program. Customers looking to upgrade can trade in their used IMA and Schelling machines for credit toward the purchase of new equipment.

For more information visit the new website at usedimaschelling.com.