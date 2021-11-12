iBotic cartesian spraying robot

Cefla North America, the leading supplier of surface enhancement technologies in the USA and Canada, has installed an advanced robotic spray machine in its finishing laboratory, known as the iBotic. This finishing technology is the largest and most advanced of all finishing technologies housed in the Cefla North America testing laboratory, has been installed to enhance the customer testing experience and expand the company’s line up of first-in-class surface enhancement equipment. The Cefla team hosted many North American companies to a focused event highlighting its adhesive glue spray capabilities to commemorate the machine’s installation and commissioning.

The iBotic is a cartesian spraying robot with a choice of one or two spraying arms that facilitates high production volumes and an ultra-high quality finish. Its dedicated edge gun ensures accurate and thorough spray coverage onto the sides of flat, 3D, and other parts with complex trajectories. Capable of spraying paint or adhesive glue onto various substrates, including wood, wood derivatives, metal, ceramics, glass, fiberglass, and plastic, the iBotic is highly versatile. Applications include raised and flat panels, 3D parts, flat and raised doors, indoor and outdoor furniture, automotive components, metal sheets, concrete slabs, home furnishings, aerospace components, automotive components, and much more.

With two arms working harmoniously, one gun arm can focus on edges while the other reciprocates for thorough yet precise coverage. Also, iBotic spray technology accurately scans and finishes pieces of varying shape and thickness with the conveyor either stationary or in motion. It is available in working lengths of 3,000 to 5,500 millimeters, depending on the gun and spray arm configuration and application choice. Other notable features include:

Improved hardware control that reduces energy consumption

Improved HMI graphics

Simultaneous function control on the same arm for quicker adjustments

Automatic adjustment system for exhaust fan with less need for operator intervention

Option for the internal camera for monitoring purposes or remote servicing/troubleshooting by Cefla technicians.

Cefla North America houses the largest laboratory dedicated to finishing professionals, second to its global headquarters in Imola, Italy, and is the company’s largest investment outside of Italy. The lab also serves as a center for research on the latest trends, techniques, and technologies available to the finishing industry. Cefla North America, in particular, is a center for vacuum technology and manufactures a line of vacuum coating finishing systems in its Charlotte, North Carolina-based finishing factory.