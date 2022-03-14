HybriQ Technology

Silestone ® Sunlit Days is Cosentino’s first-ever carbon neutral collection. With a robust colour offering inspired by nature in the Mediterranean, Sunlit Days includes five hues: Cala Blue, Cincel Grey, Faro White, Posidonia Green, and Arcilla Red. The new colours offer a wide range of applications that can serve not only as countertops but also as backsplashes or wall cladding in high-moisture or high-traffic areas.

Silestone ® Ethereal is marble-inspired and includes four colourways: Dusk, Haze, Glow, and Noctis. The collection offers an artistic interpretation of the fleeting, heavenly patterns cast in the sky. It showcases fine lines in deep hues against a white canvas that captures the interplay of colour and light seen from dawn to nightfall.

100% of all Silestone® colours manufactured by Cosentino are now made with HybriQ® by Silestone ® technology . Revolutionizing the quartz surfaces and engineered stone industry, HybriQ® is the first sustainable technology of its kind. It is a result of Cosentino’s investment of more than $17.4 million CAD and over 1,200 hours of research and development.

HybriQ® involves two important elements: a new production process for manufacturing Silestone® and a new product composition. At the production level, HybriQ® allows materials to be manufactured using 99% reused water and 100% renewable electric energy while producing no particle emissions and zero water discharge to ensure the atmosphere and local water sources are not polluted. In terms of composition, HybriQ® uses a new hybrid formulation of raw mineral materials and recycled materials while delivering equal or better performance as quartz and maintaining the technical performance and timeless beauty Silestone® is known for.