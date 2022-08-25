HS21T 21-Spindle Construction Boring Machine
Akhurst
The Cantek HS21T 21-Spindle Construction Boring Machine from Akhurst is a versatile construction drilling machine capable of line boring, end drilling, and construction drilling functions. The HS21T has a robust fabricated steel construction with a precision machined cast iron table. The boring head is cycled pneumatically and runs on precision linear guide rails for smooth drilling cycles. A 2 ½ HP motor powers the boring head with 21 gear-driven drill bits and operates at 2800 RPM.
Each spindle has a quick-change chuck to facilitate fast changeovers between drilling operations. The machine comes equipped with fold-away side fences, which are positioned using a linear scale. The 118″ back fence is equipped with four flip tops, ideal for setting panels during line-boring applications and more. The boring head is effortlessly tilted from 0-90° by a pneumatic cylinder. It can also be locked between 0° and 90° for angle drilling operations. Boring depth is quickly and precisely adjusted using a 6-position turret system. Workpieces are held firmly in place by two pneumatic clamps.
Why Cantek HS21T 21-Spindle Construction Boring Machine?
- Single line boring machine with 21 spindles (11 RH and 10 LH) at 32mm centers
- Tiltable boring unit can be changed from horizontal to vertical drilling by pneumatic setting
- Pneumatic drilling cycle by convenient foot pedal
- Quick 6-position boring depth selector for fast changeover
- 21 quick change chuck for fast changeover
Key advantages:
- The boring unit can be tilted manually for angular drilling
- Adjustable drill feed speed
- Mechanical digital readouts are provided for precise setting of the boring head
- Two-fold away side fences for end boring or drilling smaller components
- Side fences provides convenient positioning of the workpiece using a linear scale for positioning
- 3-meter back fence with four adjustable stops for line boring or they can be set on the side fence for dowel drilling on the face of the gable