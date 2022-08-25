The Cantek HS21T 21-Spindle Construction Boring Machine from Akhurst is a versatile construction drilling machine capable of line boring, end drilling, and construction drilling functions. The HS21T has a robust fabricated steel construction with a precision machined cast iron table. The boring head is cycled pneumatically and runs on precision linear guide rails for smooth drilling cycles. A 2 ½ HP motor powers the boring head with 21 gear-driven drill bits and operates at 2800 RPM.

Each spindle has a quick-change chuck to facilitate fast changeovers between drilling operations. The machine comes equipped with fold-away side fences, which are positioned using a linear scale. The 118″ back fence is equipped with four flip tops, ideal for setting panels during line-boring applications and more. The boring head is effortlessly tilted from 0-90° by a pneumatic cylinder. It can also be locked between 0° and 90° for angle drilling operations. Boring depth is quickly and precisely adjusted using a 6-position turret system. Workpieces are held firmly in place by two pneumatic clamps.

Why Cantek HS21T 21-Spindle Construction Boring Machine?

Single line boring machine with 21 spindles (11 RH and 10 LH) at 32mm centers

Tiltable boring unit can be changed from horizontal to vertical drilling by pneumatic setting

Pneumatic drilling cycle by convenient foot pedal

Quick 6-position boring depth selector for fast changeover

21 quick change chuck for fast changeover

Key advantages: