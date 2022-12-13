How Will American Anti-Tilt Standards be Adapted in Canada?

On Wednesday, December 7, the Quebec Furniture Manufacturers’ Association (QFMA) dedicated a webinar to the new American anti-tilt regulations. The webinar was presented by Gilles Pelletier, president and CEO of the QFMA, and Nicolas Pearson, technology and business development advisor at Inovem. This article is a summary of the information that was shared there.

In 2017 the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) filed a prior notification to amend the American Society for Testing and Materials ASTM 2057 standard. The latter calls for anti-tipping measures on a voluntary basis. The CPSC, on the other hand, requires mandatory measures for all.

As of October 19, 2022, the new standard proposed by the CPSC has been approved and passed, replacing ASTM 2057. Manufacturers have until May 24, 2023 to conform to it.

In Canada, this type of standard is managed by Health Canada, which has put in place the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA). Health Canada monitors, audits and ensures compliance with the CCPSA, under which manufacturers, importers and sellers are each responsible for ensuring compliance of products offered to consumers.

A 2016 government study determined that ASTM 2057 was a reasonable standard to ensure the safety of Canadian consumers.

Although this law applies to the United States, it is important to note that wood product manufacturers export $24.9 billion to the U.S. (in 2021, out of a total of $28.3 billion in global exports).

Support

During the webinar, Gilles Pelletier reminded the audience that harmonizing Canadian standards will allow manufacturers to save time and money by not having to manage two standards at the same time. This would make the industry as safe as possible, and avoid dumping by importers, who could sell their non-compliant inventory on the Canadian market, thereby flooding it with discounted products, which would devalue the market.

The QFMA is in discussion with the offices of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

Mr. Pelletier presented the coaching program offered to its members by the QFMA in collaboration with Inovem and subsidized by the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation of Quebec.

The AFMQ-Inovem coaching will initially allow members to obtain a theoretical validation of the modifications to be made, in order to anticipate the impact of the modifications on the design of the products and to reduce the cost of prototyping.

The furniture planned for the “customizable CAD model” stage, developed on Solidworks software, are:

– A single CSU (Consumer Storage Unit): one row, five drawers,

– A double CSU: two rows, three drawers,

– A CSU with cabinet door.

The interior dimensions of the drawers and cabinets, the opening of the drawers and doors, the possibility of putting a load (8.5lbs/ft3), and the choice of materials for each of the components of the furniture (mdf, hdf, solid wood, etc.), will all be configurable.

These models will enable manufacturers to determine the center of mass of the furniture, whose position will be used to calculate their moment of stability.

As part of this program, Inovem has acquired universal equipment for testing the furniture. A vertical and horizontal cylinder will be used to reproduce the two CPSC test methods, i.e. a load on the front of the furniture and a load on the back of the furniture.

The centre is also working on obtaining an accreditation that will allow it to issue the certification expected at the end of the coaching.