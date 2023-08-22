How does the Wood Industry stack up? Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.7% in June

The following is being reported around the net:

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.7 per cent to $71.5 billion in June, led by a drop in sales in the petroleum and coal product, chemical and machinery subsectors.

Sales were down in 14 of the 21 subsectors as sales in the petroleum and coal product group helped lead the way with a decline of 8.3 per cent.

Chemical industry sales fell 6.5 per cent, driven by a decline in sales of pesticide, fertilizer, and other agricultural chemicals. Machinery sales dropped 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of motor vehicles rose 11.4 per cent to their highest level since June 2019 as many auto manufacturing plants increased production and operated at a higher production capacity.

Sales of motor vehicle parts fell 6.8 per cent in June following a significant increase in May.

Statistics Canada says total sales in constant dollars fell 1.0 per cent in June, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

Here is how some of the Wood Industry sectors are stacking up and a brief comment on the data that is being reported:

Comparatively, sales in the Household and institutional furniture and kitchen cabinet manufacturing sector fell 1.22% while sales in the Wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing sector fell 3.19%.

It is notable that only unadjusted data is available on these two sectors, while seasonally adjusted data was used for all the other sectors. While looking at the seasonally adjusted numbers can help when trying to look at larger trends outside of seasonal fluctuations over time, looking at the real, unadjusted data is still important when looking at one report of a change over a single short time period.

Here is what the unadjusted sales data from the May-June 2023 report looks like:

Manufacturing: -2.54%

Chemical Manufacturing: -13.39%

Machinery Manufacturing: -1.85%

Motor vehicle manufacturing: 5.27%

Motor vehicle part manufacturing: -7.84%