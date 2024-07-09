How Business Partners Can Work Better Together: 6 Tips for Woodworkers

Strong business partnerships are essential for achieving success. Based on insights shared in the third episode of the Cabinet Maker Profit System Podcast, this article provides six key tips to help business partners work better together. These strategies, drawn from years of business coaching and development experience, can help any partnership thrive.

Communication: The Cornerstone of Success

The first tip, and arguably the most important, is communication. It doesn’t matter what type of business you’re in—whether you’re crafting cabinets, creating beautiful woodwork, or running a doctor’s office—effective communication is essential. Think of your partnership like a marriage. You need to be able to talk openly, understand each other, and work through disagreements constructively. The best business partners communicate exceptionally well. They share ideas, express concerns, and align on goals, ensuring they’re always on the same page.

Shared Understanding and Values

Next up is talking the same talk. This means you and your partner need to understand and use the same business terminology. For example, when you mention “COGS” (cost of goods sold), both of you should know exactly what that means. This shared understanding helps avoid miscommunications and ensures smooth operations. Additionally, it’s crucial to align on core values. Whether it’s about customer service, quality standards, or work ethic, having shared values keeps the partnership strong and focused.

Balanced Communication: Talk and Listen

Have you ever heard the saying, “God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason”? It’s a reminder to listen as much as we talk. In a business partnership, it’s essential to balance communication. One partner shouldn’t dominate the conversations. Instead, both should have equal opportunities to speak and lead, especially in their areas of expertise. Recognizing and respecting each other’s strengths and weaknesses fosters a healthier, more productive partnership.

Consistency in Meetings and Reporting

Consistency is key when it comes to meetings and reporting. Regular, focused meetings are vital for growth. They provide a platform to discuss important issues, track progress, and ensure alignment on goals. If you’re a $2 million cabinet-making shop aiming to become a $3 million shop, you need to change how you do things. Effective meetings help you make those necessary adjustments. Remember, it’s not about having more meetings; it’s about having the right meetings.

Aligned Goals and Vision

Setting and aligning goals is another critical aspect of a successful partnership. Both you and your partner should have a clear understanding of each other’s personal and business goals. Maybe you want to make enough money to buy a boat, while your partner dreams of a golf course condo. Understanding these personal aspirations helps you work together towards common objectives. Shared business goals and a unified vision are essential for driving the business forward.

Proper Paperwork

Last but not least is paperwork. Yes, it might sound tedious, but maintaining accurate and comprehensive paperwork is crucial for effective management. You can only manage what you can measure, and that measurement comes from proper documentation. Whether it’s financial reports, production schedules, or inventory lists, having the right paperwork ensures transparency and accountability. In your shop, this might mean keeping a whiteboard with critical info like days cash outstanding, job stages, or change orders. Proper paperwork helps you track and manage these key metrics efficiently.

There you have it—six tips to improve your business partnership and drive success in your woodworking business. Communication, shared understanding and values, balanced communication, consistent meetings, aligned goals, and proper paperwork are the building blocks of a strong, productive partnership. If you found these tips valuable, share this article with someone who might benefit from it. And don’t forget to check out more resources on profitability, partnerships, hiring, and management at CabinetMakerProfitSystem.com.

Thanks for reading! Have a great day, and keep building those beautiful cabinets and woodworks!



Dominic Rubino, a seasoned Contractor Business Coach, has spent over two decades guiding contractors towards success. He’s launched, grown, and sold several companies, and currently hosts two leading construction industry podcasts. Through his Cabinet Maker Profit System podcast, Dominic and his team empower contractors to achieve higher profits and attract better clients.