How ApprenticeSearch.com’s Program is Empowering Women

In an ambitious effort to reshape the landscape of skilled trades in Ontario, the ApprenticeSearch.com’s Gateway to the Trades program is making significant strides in empowering more women to enter this traditionally male-dominated field. Supported by the Province of Ontario, this initiative is not just opening doors for women in trades but is also addressing the acute demand for skilled workers.

Funded through the Ontario Skills Development Fund, Gateway to the Trades stands out for its notable achievement – 25% of its participants are women, a figure that significantly surpasses the national average of 3.7% in the construction workforce, as reported by BuildForce Canada. The program offers comprehensive training that covers various aspects, including skilled trades career awareness, health and safety training, numeracy, financial literacy, and job search training.

Highlighting the provincial support, Minister David Piccini commented, “We are proud to support programs that help more women and young people access the training and supports they need to enter the skilled trades and find a life-changing career.” Echoing this sentiment, MPP Natalie Pierre recognized ApprenticeSearch.com as a pivotal platform for connecting skilled individuals with apprenticeships.

Chelsea Deslauriers, a participant, shared her transformative experience with the program, leading her to an apprenticeship as a level 1 sheet metal apprentice. She emphasizes the program’s role in providing the confidence and basic tools necessary for her career progress. Another participant, Britannia, now enrolled in a millwork pre-apprenticeship program, praised the comprehensive support and practical training provided by Gateway to the Trades.

Employers benefit too, as they are eligible for a wage subsidy to support hiring, onboarding, and training costs. This subsidy, covering 50% of wages up to $5,000, incentivizes businesses to hire graduates from the program, creating a win-win situation for both employers and aspiring tradeswomen.

ApprenticeSearch.com’s Gateway to the Trades program is not just a training initiative; it’s a movement reshaping the skilled trades landscape in Ontario. By providing critical skills, support, and connections, it empowers women to pursue rewarding careers in trades. This program stands as a testament to the positive changes that dedicated support and inclusive policies can bring to industries, communities, and individual lives.