Houston, BC Celebrates Canfor’s $200 Million Modernization Project

Canfor Corporation is set to invest $200 million in constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, British Columbia, marking a significant development for both the company and the local community. This investment aims to enhance production capacity while supporting sustainability and creating job opportunities in the region.

The decision to build this low-cost, high-efficiency facility followed a thorough assessment of customer requirements and the availability of economic fiber resources in the area. Don Kayne, Canfor’s President and CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering high-value forest products to a global customer base while ensuring that the facility showcases the capabilities of British Columbia workers, suppliers, and technology.

The project timeline includes immediate commencement of detailed project engineering and permitting requirements. Vendor and equipment selection will be finalized in early 2024, with demolition and site preparation scheduled for the spring. The construction and commissioning phase is estimated to take between 28 and 32 months, depending on contractor availability and equipment lead times.

Upon completion, the new mill is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 350 million board feet, reinforcing Canfor’s position as a global leader in sustainable forest product manufacturing. The project aligns with British Columbia’s transition from volume-based to value-based forest industry practices, reflecting the region’s commitment to high-quality, low-carbon products.

Additionally, this investment underlines Canfor’s dedication to fostering strong collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations in the area, emphasizing the importance of inclusive business partnerships.

Houston Mayor Shane Brienen expressed relief at this decision, stating that it brings an end to uncertainty and secures the town’s connection with the forestry industry, which has been a vital part of its identity for over five decades.

While the new facility’s production capacity is lower than the previous mill, industry consultant Russ Taylor explained that Canfor’s focus is on introducing advanced technology and grading systems to enhance the value of their wood products, aligning with market demands and ensuring competitiveness in the evolving industry landscape.

Canfor’s investment not only reinforces its manufacturing capabilities but also sends a positive message about the strength and vitality of British Columbia’s forest industry to investors both locally and globally. This move signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and its mission to supply high-quality products worldwide.