Housing Starts Trend Rises for Second Consecutive Month

OTTAWA, ON – In a promising development for the secondary wood manufacturing industry, Canada’s housing starts trendline experienced a notable uptick for the second consecutive month. According to data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the trend in July stood at 242,525 units, marking a 2.8% increase from June’s 235,819 units. This trend measure is based on a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts across Canada.

While the SAAR of housing starts witnessed a 10% decline in July, falling to 254,966 units compared to June’s peak of 283,498 units, the overall trajectory remains positive. Despite this month-on-month drop, the total SAAR housing starts for all Canadian areas were 7.4% higher than the five-year average, indicating a resilient performance.

Multi-unit urban starts, a significant component of the housing market, observed a 12% decrease, resulting in 193,446 units, while single-detached urban starts saw a more moderate 4% decrease, with 41,411 units.

Certain metropolitan areas exhibited varying trends. Both Vancouver and Toronto experienced decreases in total SAAR housing starts for July, with Vancouver down by 23% and Toronto witnessing a 29% decline. On the other hand, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton metropolitan areas saw promising growth in their housing starts, recording respective increases of 12%, 33%, and an impressive 67% in total SAAR housing starts.

Bob Dugan, CMHC’s chief economist, attributed the upward trend in housing starts to a healthy number of actual starts in July, counterbalancing the recent decrease in SAAR. Dugan highlighted that multi-unit projects initiated in June and July likely had financing secured a few months prior, implying that the full impact of recent interest rate hikes on housing starts is yet to be fully realized.

Moreover, urban centers with populations exceeding 10,000 residents observed an 11% reduction in the monthly SAAR of total urban starts, recording 234,857 units in July. In rural areas, the estimated monthly SAAR for housing starts reached 20,109 units.