The Houfek Final is a brush sanding machine for denibbing and intermediate sanding of profiled doors, drawer fronts, and furniture components made of wood or MDF. The combination brush and flap abrasive loadings allow you to sand & smooth profiled faces with ease. The oscillating dual horizontal brushes combined with the disc unit produce the ideal sanding result on whitewood and clear coated surfaces.

Why Houfek Final Brush Sanding Machine?

Ideal for sanding machined surface in preparation for finishing.

Perfect for denibbing sanding between finishing coats

Two oscillating horizontal units and a row of oscillating discs ensure the perfect result without any distinct sanding pattern.

Inverter controlled variable speed sanding units for optimum finish results.

Extremely robust machine structure

10″ touch screen interface with user-friendly graphics for simple machine operation.

Advantages