Homes for Heroes Initiative Brings Transitional Housing to Kingston’s Homeless Veterans

The Homes for Heroes Foundation’s ambitious endeavor to provide transitional housing for homeless veterans is swiftly progressing in Kingston. With the installation of the inaugural modular home near Providence Care Hospital, the Kingston Veterans’ Village project is well underway, aiming to transform the lives of those who have served their country.

Initiated in 2020, the project gained momentum with a significant pledge of $200,000 from two Ontario cabinet ministers. Backed by donations raised for both the site and the individual homes, the Kingston Veterans’ Village project is on track to fulfill its goal of offering 20 modular homes to veterans in need.

Steering the effort is Mark Hutchings, chairman of the Homes for Heroes Project Kingston steering committee. He underscores that these modular homes serve as a crucial bridge for veterans, providing them with transitional housing while they access counseling, medical treatment, and support services. Each modular home comes fully equipped with essential facilities, including a washroom, kitchen, and living room, ensuring a dignified living environment.

Integral to the project’s success is the collaboration of local businesses, demonstrating their commitment to giving back to the community. The Brick, Canarm, and Pure Ingenuity have all lent their support by contributing furniture, electrical lights, and signposts respectively. In addition to these contributions, essential aspects such as lumber, transportation, asphalt, and concrete aggregate have been covered.

The Homes for Heroes Foundation’s partnership with ATCO has been instrumental in turning the vision of the Kingston Veterans’ Village into a reality. Drawing inspiration from the successes of similar projects in Calgary and Edmonton, the foundation’s collaboration with ATCO has resulted in a self-contained community comprising 20 tiny homes. Each dwelling, named after a Canadian military hero who made the ultimate sacrifice, is approximately 290 square feet and includes a full kitchen, living space, bedroom, and mechanical room. An office and central amenity building also enhance the village’s sense of community.

This exceptional project not only addresses the pressing issue of veteran homelessness but also pays homage to Kingston’s rich military history. The Homes for Heroes Foundation’s commitment, coupled with community support, exemplifies the potential for positive change when individuals and businesses rally behind a shared cause. As the Kingston Veterans’ Village takes shape, it stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion in creating a brighter future for those who have served their nation.