HOMAG DRILLTEQ V-310 vertical CNC

The DRILLTEQ V-310 vertical CNC processing center from HOMAG is a highly efficient, space-saving machine designed for maximum cabinet processing within a minimal footprint of just 11 m². This machine offers extensive drilling, grooving, and trimming capabilities, making it suitable for processing doors and various types of connectors used in furniture construction. Features include up to 45 drilling spindles, 2 groove saws, an energy-efficient, vacuum-free clamping system, and a swiveling control unit with a height-adjustable monitor for ergonomic operation.