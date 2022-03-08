HOMAG and Heesemann Agree to Partnership

HOMAG Group AG and Karl Heesemann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG have already worked together successfully for several years and in many markets. Now the two companies have agreed on even more extensive cooperation. HOMAG’s goal is clear: to continue to provide customers with high-performance solutions and an integrated sanding machine portfolio.

The scope of HOMAG’s product portfolio has grown considerably in recent years. At the same time, high demand from many customer segments and growth areas requires bundling resources in R&D and production. For this reason, HOMAG has decided to discontinue the in-house development and production of wide belt sanding machines. However, the strategic goal of HOMAG to cover the entire process chain in wood processing, which naturally includes sanding, remains constant. Therefore, instead of HOMAG’s own solutions, those of Heesemann will now be made available.

“Covering the entire process chain and the associated satisfaction of our customers is our focus,” said Frederik Meyer, Executive Vice President, CNC Processing Business Unit. “In Heesemann, we have found the ideal partner to continue providing our customers with end-to-end solutions for sanding and to cover the entire process chain.”

To continue covering the entire process chain, Heesemann will expand its sanding machine portfolio and offer end-to-end solutions for all segments in the future: from entry-level to high-end solutions. In particular, Heesemann will be drawing on HOMAG’s expertise for entry-level machines. HOMAG and Heesemann will also be working closely together in the sales and service network.

“We at Heesemann are very excited about this great prospect for both companies,” said Christoph Giese, Managing Director Heesemann. “It is a unique opportunity to take our long-standing partnership to a new level and once again demonstrate our expertise and innovative strength for the benefit of our customers.”

HOMAG will, of course, continue to provide service (hotline, on-site service, and spare parts) for the sanding machines supplied under the BÜTFERING and HOMAG brands. For the sanding machines supplied by Heesemann in the future, Heesemann will take over the corresponding service.