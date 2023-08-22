Historic Agreement Signed to Address Housing Needs for P.E.I. First Nations in Hillsborough Park

In a significant stride towards reconciliation, the Government of Prince Edward Island has entered into a historic agreement with the Abegweit First Nation and Lennox Island First Nation to address housing needs within the Hillsborough Park development in Charlottetown. This landmark accord underscores the province’s commitment to supporting the housing and economic priorities of First Nations urban community members.

The agreement entails the allocation of serviced land, inclusive of essential infrastructure such as water, sewer, and road access, to the PEI First Nations. This land will be utilized for the construction of housing, which will constitute 10% of the total allowable housing units in the expansive Hillsborough Park project. Notably, the province is demonstrating its support by providing financial backing of $100,000 to L’nuey, the Mi’kmaq rights initiative managed jointly by the two First Nations. This funding aims to facilitate the identification of tailored solutions to meet the unique housing requirements of these communities on the designated parcels of land.

Premier Dennis King and the Minister responsible for Indigenous Relations expressed the significance of this venture, stating, “This project will benefit PEI’s urban Mi’kmaq community by helping to meet their housing needs, and it shows our government’s commitment to working with them to support their priorities.”

The envisioned Hillsborough Park development encompasses an 85-acre property and envisions the creation of up to 1,200 housing units. The PEI Housing Corporation is at the forefront of this initiative, proposing a community designed for active transportation and public transit, as well as commercial spaces and green areas. The development will encompass a diverse range of accommodations, including single-family homes, multi-unit dwellings, townhouses, and apartment-style residences.

Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Rob Lantz, emphasized the project’s long-term vision and the role it plays in addressing housing barriers while meeting evolving community needs. Minister of Education and Early Years Natalie Jameson, who also serves as the MLA for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, praised the agreement as a pivotal step towards reconciliation, housing solutions, and economic advancement.

Chief Darlene Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation highlighted the agreement’s importance in regaining access to lands and resources for the Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq, underscoring its role in the reconciliation process. Chief Junior Gould of Abegweit First Nation echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need for housing capacity to encompass both on and off-reserve community members and to contribute to economic reconciliation.