High-Tech Machines For Unique Retail Fixtures

With a constant dedication to creativity, a strong passion for one’s work, and continuous product quality control, JPMA Global Inc. has successfully united craftsmanship and technology to create customised, refined furnishings for retail premises worldwide since 1968.

JPMA Global is a family-run business based in Montreal which employs more than 300 workers worldwide. The secret of its success lies in a product that artfully combines wood with other materials to achieve custom-designed furnishings and installations and turnkey solutions for a mid-high client range with sophisticated tastes.

The elegance that distinguishes JPMA Global’s contract furnishings has also won over markets beyond Canada, mainly in the United States, covering 70% of exports. However, there are also clients in Europe (10%) and other continents (5%).

Looking at this company’s creations, we can admire a delicate balance between design and practicality. The aim is to create pleasant, elegant retail environments that are also functional for retail sales premises and attract the client’s attention at first glance, tempting them to purchase something. The most commonly used materials include MDF, pressed wood, plywood, and solid wood panels though veneering is also applied to the plates and paint and staining treatment. Everything is custom produced at the factory in Montreal, from the project to delivery, using only a small number of trusted outsourced suppliers. Reliable partners are of the utmost importance.

SCM is among these partners as technology and automation play a crucial role in production. Except for work that is more craftsmanship-focused, where manual skills remain essential, evolved technology is used to accelerate production. The five-axis CNCs, edgebanders, and automatic saws are some solutions the JPMA Global team could not do without. This is also the case with the internal plating line and the automated ones assigned to painting.

The main technological supports are the speed and precision guaranteed by machines and automation plants, excellent communication between these, and design software and planning models for effective production.

“The result of the finished product is just as important as the machine’s performance and functioning when one decides to invest in a new technology,” explained Giuseppe Paventi, founder of JPMA. “It is also true that if the supplier does not offer back-end support, then it is better not to buy from them at all!”

Over the last few years, JPMA has invested in numerous SCM products: a superset tx throughfeed moulder, ideal for producing slabs, cornices, profiles, and linear elements for windows, doors, and furniture; a morbidelli m600 machining centre with modular composition designed and developed to meet the needs of companies in the furnishing industry; a gabbiani s 95 saw that stands out for its easy process handling and impeccable execution of the end cut, thanks to a perfect mix of machine interface and solid structure; a five-axis balestrini power machining centre with an elevated workable cube, a work surface with rapid set-up and a CAD/CAM software that extols its performance.

“This technology has always helped us overcome any creativity limitations, improve our production methods and accelerate processes,” explained Paventi. Opting for Italian-made machines was a source of great pride for this Italian businessman who moved to Canada at a young age. “Demonstrating what we are capable of manufacturing with this technology, produced in my homeland, is the greatest joy of all.”