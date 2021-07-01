Hemsworth Architecture Nominated for Architizer A+Awards

This year, Vancouver-based company Hemsworth Architecture is a finalist for their Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in the Stadium and Arena category. The project features beautiful tapered angular connections.

The A+Awards are bigger than just the architectural community. More than 400 luminaries judge entries from ﬁelds as diverse as fashion, publishing, product design, real estate development, and tech. Architects shape every space where people spend their lives, so the A+Awards were created to remind the world how important architecture is.

Hemsworth Architecture offers a wide range of services for institutional, residential, and commercial clients, including pre-design service, full architectural services, and supplemental design services.

Hemsworth Architecture has developed extensive experience in the design and construction of Passive House and LEED Platinum-certified buildings. While not every project requires the same response, they’re committed to exploring how they can lessen their collective impact on the environment by developing thoughtful, sustainable strategies.