Has Lumber Finally Hit Bottom?

From Madison’s Lumber Reporter

The lumber market has recently shown signs of stabilization, coinciding with the approach of two significant holidays in Canada and the United States. This period has seen most commodity prices reaching what appears to be a bottom, suggesting a potential turning point for the industry.

Current Price Analysis

As of the week ending May 17, the price of Western S-P-F 2×4 #2&Btr KD (RL) stood at US$383 per thousand board feet (mfbm). This price has remained flat compared to the previous week, which also recorded a price of $383 per mfbm. Despite this stability, the current price represents a decrease of $47, or 11%, from one month ago when it was $430 per mfbm.

In a year-over-year comparison, this week’s price is up by $23, or 6%, from $360 per mfbm recorded at the same time last year. However, the price has seen a dramatic drop from two years ago when it was an astonishing $1,107 per mfbm, marking a 64% decline.

Market Dynamics

Several key factors have influenced the current market conditions: