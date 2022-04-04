Hardwoods Specialty Products Rebrands

Hardwoods Specialty Products introduced a new logo/brand identity and an innovative new website. The contemporized branding pays homage to the company’s 90-year heritage while lighting a path for the next phase of its dynamic growth as one of the largest architectural and decorative materials suppliers in North America.

The refreshed color scheme of Hardwoods Specialty Products’ abbreviated new logo is supported by the tagline, “Materials That Inspire.” Inspiration is at the heart of Hardwoods’ mission to encourage designers, cabinetmakers, and millworkers to seek innovative ways of integrating materials to create healthy residential and commercial interiors. To that end, Hardwoods is committed to offering globally sourced materials that adhere to the highest environmental, ethical, and quality control standards.

The new website employs engaging and dynamic elements to enhance the visitor’s ability to quickly find what they are looking for among the thousands of SKUs of products categorized on the site. The extensive collection of products includes hardwood plywood, prefinished decorative architectural panels, high-gloss, matte and synthetic panels, decorative veneers, solid surfaces, TFL, HPL, and top-quality hardwood lumber.

Key features of the new Hardwoods’ website include:

Multilingual – In addition to English, visitors can select French, Spanish, Italian, Punjabi, or Hindi to browse the site.

Dynamic graphics – The revolving slideshow on the home page incorporates eye-catching video snippets that help tell Hardwoods’ story and highlight the company’s hardwood lumber, panel, and other architectural products.

Enhanced products finder – Visitors can browse products under key categories like TFL, particleboard, or hardwood plywood. In addition, individual microsites allow visitors to browse all of the products that Hardwoods offers from a specific supplier.

Individualized branch location finder – The microsite approach also highlights each of Hardwoods’ 32 branch locations allowing customers to access information specific to their Hardwoods’ distribution center. Several locations offer a video tour inside the warehouse, showcasing the extensive and diverse inventory for customers.

A&D Resources – Links to the DesignOneSource website provide support to Hardwoods’ architectural and design clients across North America.

“The launch of Hardwoods’ new brand identity marks a new era for the company and a reminder of how far the company has evolved from its original roots,” says Gord Clough, HDI Marketing Director. “The new logo is a symbol of a culmination of many industry-leading advancements that we have made in redefining our role as a valued supplier to customers and an excellent partner to our suppliers. We have quietly and efficiently integrated these many improvements and capabilities into the Hardwoods’ business model to create a new company that bears little resemblance to the old firm. We have positioned Hardwoods as the best partner to our customers and suppliers and a rewarding and safe place to work for our employees.”