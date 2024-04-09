Hammer HNC3 825 CNC Portal Milling Machine

Introducing the Hammer HNC3 825, a compact yet powerful CNC portal milling machine engineered to boost the capabilities of small businesses in the competitive market. This machine is a game-changer for small-scale manufacturers, crafters, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve professional-grade precision and efficiency in their projects.

Crafted with Austrian engineering excellence, the Hammer HNC3 825 offers a unique blend of durability, precision, and versatility within a footprint no larger than a kitchen table. Its solid construction and high-quality materials ensure outstanding torsional strength and stability, essential for achieving flawless results in every task.

Key Features:

Optimal Space Utilization: Provides an expansive working surface of 825 x 479 mm with a through-feed height of 160 mm, designed for efficient use of workshop space.

High Precision and Stability: With ±0.05 mm repeatability and <0.02 mm backlash, it delivers consistent, high-quality results for your customers.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 1000 Watt moulder motor (optional 2.2 kW upgrade) and robust stepper motors, it handles diverse materials and complex jobs with ease.

User-Friendly Operation: An intuitive interface ensures ease of use, while compatibility with various third-party software offers flexibility in design and production processes.

Efficient Workflow: The T-slot table enables quick setup and changeover, maximizing productivity and allowing for more projects to be completed.

The Hammer HNC3 825 is not just a milling machine; it’s a reliable partner for small businesses aiming to expand their production capabilities and explore new markets. Whether you’re manufacturing custom parts, creating intricate models, or crafting unique pieces, this machine provides the tools you need to succeed.