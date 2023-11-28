Hamilton Mayor’s Visit to Möbel Cabinetry Factory Boosts Business and Empowers Women in Woodworking

In a significant show of support for local businesses and community initiatives, Mayor Andrea Horwath along with a staff from the City of Hamilton paid a visit to the Möbel Cabinetry Factory in Hamilton. The primary focus of the visit was to underscore the city’s commitment to fostering economic growth and to commend Möbel’s noteworthy skilled trades project – the Women Cabinet Installer Training Program- a collaborative effort with the Wood Manufacturing Council (WMC) of Canada.

The mayor’s tour of the Möbel facility showcased the integral role the cabinetry factory plays in the local economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the thriving wood manufacturing sector. During the visit, Mayor Andrea Horwath expressed admiration for Möbel’s dedication to innovation and sustainable practices, emphasizing the importance of such enterprises in bolstering Hamilton’s economic landscape.

A highlight of the visit was the mayor’s interaction with trainees enrolled in Möbel’s Women Cabinet Installer Training Program. Launched in partnership with the WMC, this skilled trades development program aims to empower women in the traditionally male-dominated field of woodworking. The program provides hands-on training, mentorship, and a pathway for women to enter and excel in the cabinetry industry.

In a statement, Mayor Andrea Horwath lauded Möbel’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the woodworking sector. “Möbel’s Women Cabinet Training Program aligns with our city’s values of equality and economic empowerment. It’s heartening to see local businesses take the lead in creating opportunities for underrepresented groups, contributing not only to the workforce but also to the overall vibrancy of our community,” remarked the mayor.

Representatives from the Wood Manufacturing Council also joined the mayor in commending Möbel for its proactive approach to addressing industry challenges and fostering skill development. The partnership between Möbel and WMC exemplifies the collaborative spirit needed to drive positive change and ensure a skilled workforce for the future.

As the visit concluded, Mayor Andrea Horwath expressed optimism about the impact of such initiatives on Hamilton’s economic trajectory. “Investing in both our businesses and our people is crucial for sustainable growth. Möbel’s commitment to skills development and inclusivity sets an inspiring example for other businesses in our city,” stated the mayor.

The mayor’s visit to Möbel Cabinetry Factory stands as a testament to Hamilton’s dedication to supporting local businesses and promoting social projects that contribute to the overall well-being of the community. It reinforces the notion that a thriving economy goes hand in hand with initiatives that empower individuals, ensuring that progress is inclusive and benefits all residents.