HÄFELE – Sliding door hardware Hawa Combino L 40, set

For angled wood sliding doors, for door weights up to 88 lbs, Vorfront, for 1 doors, without soft closing mechanism, with clip-in door stopper.

Great for home entertainment applications, it can be used to hide large flat screen TVs. An optional Soft Close mechanism is available, as well as top and bottom door stopper and bottom stopper with spring.

Guided by running gear, ball bearing mounted, plastic-coated rollers.

We recommend the use of Planofit straightening fitting for doors with a height of more than 800 mm. Door heights of 1,500–2,000 mm are only possible in conjunction with soft closing mechanism for sliding doors.

Set Components Include:

Running gear, for outer door, for screw mounting,

Guide roller, for outer door, for screw mounting,

Bottom door stopper, with spring,

Top door stop.