Habitat for Humanity tiny home project

The pandemic has reinforced the urgency of addressing the deep inequalities across our society, bringing the affordable housing crisis in Canada to the forefront. As part of the vision to provide a world where everyone has a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin (Habitat HMD) recently announced the launch of its unique Tiny Home pilot program.

Hugh Hyndman, Board Chair, Habitat HMD, explains: “As an organization that builds homes, Habitat is known for putting a spotlight on community needs and community-based solutions. The Tiny Home demonstration project is a unique opportunity to pilot an innovative housing solution with a First Nations Community.”

The Nawash Unceded First Nation Chippewas occupy Neyaashiinigmiing Aboriginal Reserve No.27 on Georgian Bay’s east shore of the Saugeen (BRUCE) Peninsula. The nation is Named “Nawash” after Chief Nawash, who fought beside Tecumseh in 1812. The current land base is 63.81 km2. The community is approximately 250 km from Toronto.

Habitat’s Indigenous Housing Partnership connects and works alongside Indigenous communities to provide a foundation for families to thrive. The Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, our housing partners on this pilot project, will work with Habitat HMD and Habitat Grey Bruce, to establish affordable housing options for Indigenous community members. Habitat HMD’s role as the builder will bring together skilled trades students, corporate partners, and the community to help us build five tiny homes – two serving as emergency shelters and three to provide affordable housing solutions for individuals and small families. The Tiny Home Village will be entirely site serviced and operated by the Chippewas community as part of their housing strategy to increase their available housing stock.

Chief Veronica Smith comments on the partnership with Habitat, “The Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation is excited about the work we are doing through our Habitat ‘Indigenous Housing’ Partnerships who help us to meet family needs in the community! Not only are we building affordable homes in our community using innovation and state-of-the-art design, but we are providing hands-on training for students in the housing and construction trades. We appreciate the dedication and skills coming to our First Nation, building lasting relationships and sharing in cultural exchanges at the same time.”

The key to Habitat’s success is partnerships and collaboration. Eden Grodzinski, CEO, Habitat HMD, explains: “Habitat’s partners power our work. The Tiny Home pilot would not be possible without the generous support of our project sponsors. Thanks to their investment, we can fund crucial elements to build these Tiny Homes, allowing us to expand our impact within First Nations communities.”

One such partner is Häfele, who recently donated Wall Beds and mattresses, SmartCab base cabinet pull-outs, decorative hardware, crown mouldings, and various installation tools and accessories to support the building of the tiny homes.