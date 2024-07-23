Habitat for Humanity and Carpenter Millwright College Partner to Address Housing and Trades Shortages

Fredericton, NB, July 21, 2024 – The government of New Brunswick has announced a significant investment of $276,000 in a new initiative led by Habitat for Humanity New Brunswick and the Carpenter Millwright College of NB. This one-year carpentry training program aims to address the province’s skilled trades and housing shortages by training new carpenters and constructing new homes on Fredericton’s north side.

“As our province continues to experience unprecedented growth, we are taking steps to ensure New Brunswickers have access to safe, affordable housing,” said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Greg Turner. “Along with building new homes for Fredericton families, this program will also help us meet the growing demand for skilled tradespeople, particularly in residential construction.”

The program will admit 15 participants, offering 20 weeks of classroom instruction followed by 32 weeks of hands-on training alongside Red Seal carpenters. This training will culminate in the construction of five new homes for low-income families in Fredericton, enhancing both the housing market and the skilled labor force in the region.

Habitat for Humanity New Brunswick CEO Perry Kendall expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This project, combined with Habitat for Humanity’s affordable mortgage model, will make an incredible difference in the lives of families in need of affordable housing in the Fredericton area, as well as helping to solve the skilled trades shortage.”

The initiative is also supported by the City of Fredericton, which will transfer property to Habitat for Humanity New Brunswick. Mayor Kate Rogers emphasized the importance of this collaboration, saying, “The City of Fredericton is proud to be donating 10 plots of land on the north side of our city for the construction of affordable homes. Collaboration between orders of government and the not-for-profit sector is critical to address the diverse housing needs across the community.”

Labour force projections indicate that about 10,000 workers will be needed in the construction sector over the next decade, which accounts for approximately 30% of current employment in the sector. Boosting participation in skilled trades and supporting apprenticeships is a key goal of the government’s three-year Residential Construction and Manufacturing Action Plan.

T.C. Eggleton, training director at the Carpenter Millwright College of NB, highlighted the practical benefits of the program, saying, “We are excited to provide a great kick-start to carpentry careers through real-life work experiences that show how impactful this type of work can be.”

James Dawson, president of Local 1386, echoed this sentiment, noting, “It looks like we’ve come up with a really good solution here. It’s going to help with the labor. It’s going to help with the housing. I’m really proud of this.”

This pilot program, if successful, may become a permanent fixture, helping to ensure that future carpenters can find meaningful work within New Brunswick, reducing the need for skilled workers to seek employment outside the province.