Guide Woodworking Announces Partnership with Tree Canada, Crafting a Greener, Sustainable Future

At the heart of Guide Woodworking is a deep-seated respect for the resources that provide us with our primary material—wood. As a business that brings craftsmanship to scale, we understand our obligation to the world around us and the generations to come. After all, we are a multi-generation business going back more than a century.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Tree Canada, the only national, non-profit organization of its kind, dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, helping to grow Canada’s tree canopy through their programs, research, and engagement efforts replenishing the environment and promoting sustainability by planting and growing Canada’s tree canopy.

Our commitment to the National Greening Program enables the planting of trees that are in need of reforestation or afforestation across the country. For those who don’t know, Tree Canada selects the appropriate planting sites and native tree species for each site, from Eastern white pine and Red Oak, to Choke Cherry, Douglas fir, and White Spruce.

We at Guide Woodworking are beyond thrilled to be contributing even more to the greening of this great country, which as many of you know, is THE reason our father immigrated here from Nazareth.

Our partnership will spur planting in provinces such as Quebec, Ontario, BC, The Prairies and Atlantic/Northern Canada.

At every step, we measure our success not just by the quality of our woodwork, but by the positive impact we have on the environment. Join us in crafting a future where business growth and forest growth go hand in hand.