GreenFirst Graduates to the TSX

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. has received approval for the up-listing of GreenFirst’s common shares to the Toronto Stock Exchange. GreenFirst is a forest-first business focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The company’s long-term vision is to be an environmental leader in the global forestry industry.

The common shares commenced trading on the TSX at the opening of the markets on February 10, 2022. Upon listing on the TSX, the common shares will continue to trade under the symbol “GFP” and will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

“Graduating to the TSX big board is the logical next step in our plan to become a leading forestry company,” said Paul Rivett, Chairman of the Board. “We are very thankful to the entire GreenFirst team for the tireless effort since our key strategic acquisition; we are only just beginning to see the potential for this great company. Our team will continue to seek opportunities to grow our business and increase investor awareness for the benefit of all of our shareholders.”