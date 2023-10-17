GRASS Highlights their Elite Plus Undermount Slide System

Grass, an industry-leading supplier of functional cabinet hardware, showcases their state-of-the-art Elite Plus Undermount Slide System. Elite Plus allows the cabinet design to take center stage by completely concealing the track and hardware under the drawer box. Utilizing undermount technology, a precision synthetic roller carriage, and a liquid damper enables Elite to operate smoothly, quietly, and consistently.

The Elite Plus comes in a full range of standard lengths for 16mm (5/8″) or 19mm (3/4″) drawer thickness for both face frame and frameless cabinetry. This full extension slide allows complete access to the interior drawer space. These features, coupled with a 75 lb. dynamic weight capacity, allows heavy serving ware and appliances to be stored safely and accessibly.

With multiple depth and tilt adjustment access points along the track, setup is customizable for individual drawer specifications and needs. Elite Plus also features self-latching, multi-cleat, front locking devices with quick release levers for easy drawer removal and integrated height adjustment of 2.5mm and side adjustment of 1.5mm.

Elite Plus brings together tried-and-true undermount technology, a precision roller carriage, and multiple installment options into an easy-to-install and reliable slide.