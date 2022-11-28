Grand Opening of AyA Kitchens in Barrie, Ontario

Last week AyA Kitchens celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom, located on 8 Sarjeant Dr., in Barrie, Ontario, in the presence of Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. Industry professionals and customers mingled, hosted by Chef Devan (Devan Rajkumar), a private chef and TV personality.

The famous Toronto chef already knew the company: he films his cooking show in a new, custom AyA kitchen.

Specializing in custom kitchen production, AyA does, while not assembling its product off the shelf, produces unique kitchens, which the company calls “a mass customization approach.” The company designs and continues to refine efficient and environmentally friendly cabinet manufacturing facilities in North America for kitchen, bath, laundry room or renovations project.

Dave Marcus, CEO, launched AyA in 2001 to develop his idea of an old-world craftsmanship and high tech manufacturing combination. The company has grown extensively, collaborating on several innovative projects, like the CUBI modular system unveiled at the 2017 Interior Design Show, led by PARTISANS.

CUBI is a modular shelving and space dividing system that offers a multi-purpose and completely customizable approach to storage, walls, benches, cooking and dining surfaces, and even trusses for planting or lighting.

A year ago, AyA Kitchens announced the commencement of a 500 kW solar rooftop project – with over 1000 solar panels – on their manufacturing facility. The rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system was installed at their 1551 Caterpillar Rd, Mississauga facility, aiming to offset more than 17 per cent of the facilities existing energy consumption.