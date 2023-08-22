Government’s Focus on Building Affordable Homes in Canada Gains Momentum

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 16, 2023 — With housing costs on the rise and the need for accessible accommodation becoming more pressing for Canadians of all ages, the Government of Canada is actively engaged in tackling the housing shortage issue head-on. In a recent development, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, met with municipal leaders in British Columbia to address barriers hindering housing construction and affordability. The collaboration between federal, provincial, territorial, and Indigenous governments is deemed essential in streamlining approval processes and overcoming construction obstacles.

Today, Minister Fraser, accompanied by the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver-Centre, and Deputy Mayor Pete Fry on behalf of Vancouver City Council, announced a significant stride towards this goal: the construction of over 1100 purpose-built rental homes in Vancouver. This ambitious initiative has been made possible through nearly $500 million in fully repayable low-interest loans extended under the Rental Construction Financing Initiative (RCFi).

The shortfall of rental housing construction relative to Canada’s population growth has led to dwindling rental stock and mounting pressure on housing affordability. Recognizing this challenge, the Government introduced the RCFi to stimulate the rental housing market. The imperative of bolstering Canada’s housing supply cannot be overstated, especially in the context of ensuring affordable living conditions for all citizens.

The venue for this promising announcement was 5728 Gray Avenue, a forthcoming project designed to provide housing for University of British Columbia’s faculty, staff, and campus community members. This 6-storey residential building will offer 150 units, encompassing a diverse range of studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations. Accessibility to public transportation, car and bike sharing systems, and a commitment to allocate at least 10% of the units to individuals with specific needs further underline the project’s comprehensive approach.

In the words of Minister Sean Fraser: “We must increase the supply of housing. Doing so requires an all-hands-on-deck commitment from all levels of government. The federal government will continue to make strategic investments through programs like the RCFi and the Housing Accelerator Fund, while also working with our provincial and municipal partners so that all Canadians have a safe place that they are proud to call home.”

Mayor Ken Sim of Vancouver shares his perspective: “The City of Vancouver is committed to ensuring Vancouverites have a place to call home. That is why it is encouraging to see the CMHC providing much-needed support to increase rental spaces through investment initiatives like the RCFi to help build the spaces residents need, from rentals and co-ops to supportive housing. As we look to secure housing that is more affordable across our city, these 1100 purpose-built rental units will help us get the job done.”

As the Government of Canada continues to prioritize housing accessibility and affordability, collaborative efforts such as the RCFi are vital steps towards providing Canadians with safe and affordable housing solutions.