Government Supports Skilled Newcomers To Job Market

The pandemic has significantly impacted the labour market, causing worker shortages. To address the changing labour supply, the Government of Canada is investing in projects that will support the skills and employment needs of workers and employers by prioritizing underrepresented workers, to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced funding under the Foreign Credential Recognition Program. First announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada is investing $26.5 million, over three years, for 11 projects under the Foreign Credential Recognition Program. This funding will help scale up and expand existing supports focusing on in-demand sectors, such as health, information technology, and the skilled trades. Up to 7,000 skilled newcomers are expected to benefit from this investment.

This investment will help improve foreign credential recognition and help skilled newcomers gain Canadian work experience in their profession or field of study. Minister Qualtrough announced an event hosted by one of the funding recipients, Multi-lingual Orientation Service Association for Immigrant Communities (MOSAIC), in Vancouver, B.C.

“The work that organizations like MOSAIC do is not only incredibly impactful to the individuals who can then go on to achieve their own career goals,” said Qualtrough. “It’s a huge boost to our workforce that needs more skilled workers. Through the Foreign Credential Recognition Program, we’re excited to fund partners across the country who are assisting newcomers to navigate our credential systems, and helping Canada to build the strong, skilled workforce we need.”

MOSAIC is receiving funding for its Canadian Work Experience Internship Pilot Project. With this investment, MOSAIC will help newcomer professionals with international education and experience to obtain the necessary work experience to access opportunities in the labour market. It will also increase the number of newcomer professionals using their pre-arrival education and expertise to contribute to skills shortages and create internships that will provide the knowledge and skills that employers value.

“MOSAIC is delighted to receive this funding, which will allow our organization to address a crucial barrier for immigrant professionals to access skills-commensurate jobs, and to utilize the wealth of expertise and experience that newcomers bring to Canada,” said Olga Stachova, Chief Executive Officer at MOSAIC.

The Foreign Credential Recognition Program funds provinces and territories and regulatory bodies to enhance foreign credential recognition processes by reducing the number of steps to complete the process. The Program also funds organizations to provide loans and support services to help skilled newcomers with the cost and complexity of foreign credential recognition processes and provides employment support. With immigration expected to reach record-high levels (431,645 in 2022), it is more important than ever to increase aid to skilled newcomers to fully use their skills, experience, and talents. Half of the newcomers to Canada have a bachelor’s degree or greater. Despite their educational achievements, skilled newcomers face a higher unemployment rate than people born in Canada. They are less likely to work in the regulated fields they have studied.

“Attracting and retaining skilled workers through immigration is essential to our economic recovery and helping businesses succeed,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. “By improving our Foreign Credential Recognition Program, skilled newcomers will get hands-on work experience and internships while integrating into our society. It is vital that we accelerate the process for skilled workers to address our labour shortage and build a prosperous future.”