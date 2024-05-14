Government of Canada Supports Expansion at Les Pliages Apaulo with $500,000 Investment

Waterville, QC – The Canadian Government, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), has announced a significant investment in Les Pliages Apaulo Inc., aimed at boosting the local manufacturing sector in Quebec. A repayable contribution of $500,000 will assist the Waterville-based company in enhancing its productivity and operational capacity.

Founded in 1988 by the Compagna family, Les Pliages Apaulo has established itself as a key player in the production of molded plywood products, serving both the furniture and corrugated cardboard manufacturing industries. In 2022, the company was acquired by entrepreneurs from Estrie, who are now focusing on expanding operations through technological advancements. The funded project will support the installation of a new robotic cell for a cutting and sanding station, integral to the company’s second production line.

This investment underscores the government’s commitment to reinforcing Quebec’s manufacturing landscape, which is crucial for the regional and national economic recovery. The Honourable Marie Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, emphasized the strategic importance of supporting manufacturing entities in the Cantons-de-l’Est region to maintain and enhance their contribution to Canada’s economic growth. She noted that this initiative would help Les Pliages Apaulo significantly as it transitions to more technologically advanced production methods.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and responsible for CED, highlighted the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) like Les Pliages Apaulo in community development and economic vitality. She pointed out that the success of such projects would have far-reaching effects across the region and beyond, enhancing the overall industrial capacity of Quebec and Canada.

Jean-François Beaulieu, CEO of Les Pliages Apaulo, expressed gratitude for the government’s support, which he said would enable the company to target new markets and strengthen job security within the firm. He acknowledged the contribution as a pivotal factor in the company’s ongoing growth and market expansion efforts.