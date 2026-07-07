Government of Canada Invests $2.7M in ZS2 Technologies

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.7 million in Calgary-based ZS2 Technologies to scale advanced panelized housing solutions aimed at accelerating home construction and improving climate resilience.

Announced July 2 by Prairies Economic Development Canada, the repayable investment is being delivered through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative. The funding will support new manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity for ZS2 Technologies, which produces magnesium oxide-based cement structural insulated panels for residential construction.

The company’s panelized building materials are designed to support faster homebuilding, reduce labour costs, and improve durability in regions facing wildfire, storm, and other climate-related risks. PrairiesCan said the investment is intended to help address housing shortages while strengthening regional supply chains and supporting made-in-Alberta construction innovation.

“Made-in-Alberta housing innovations are leading the way in finding practical solutions to today’s housing challenges,” said Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan. “People need more homes, built faster, smarter, and in ways that reflect the realities of our region.”

ZS2 Technologies CEO and co-founder Scott Jenkins said support from PrairiesCan has helped the company scale production of its proprietary fire- and storm-resistant building materials as demand grows for climate-resilient construction solutions.

The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative was launched with $50 million over two years, starting in 2024-2025, and is delivered through Canada’s regional development agencies. Across the Prairies, PrairiesCan is investing $9.59 million through the initiative to strengthen the local housing supply chain and advance residential construction innovation.