Government Launches Pilot to Help Employers Helping Temporary Foreign Workers

RUTHVEN, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 – As labour and skills shortages continue to challenge Canadian employers, the Government of Canada has taken a proactive step to facilitate hiring while streamlining administrative processes and safeguarding the rights of temporary foreign workers.

At DC Farms, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, unveiled the Recognized Employer Pilot (REP) as part of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program. This three-year initiative aims to tackle labour shortages and alleviate administrative complexities for employers with a history of adhering to program requirements.

With a financial commitment of $29.3 million over three years, REP, previously known as the “trusted employer model” introduced in Budget 2022, offers eligible employers extended access to valid Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) for up to 36 months. Furthermore, they can benefit from a simplified LMIA application process if they need to hire additional workers from the same occupation during the Pilot phase.

This strategic move will empower employers to better forecast their staffing needs, minimizing the need for multiple LMIA submissions over a three-year period. Recognized employers will also receive a Job Bank designation, enhancing their appeal to prospective workers.

Participation in REP requires employers to have secured a minimum of three positive LMIAs for the same occupation over the past five years. These occupations must be drawn from a list of in-demand roles according to Canadian Occupational Projection System data. Rigorous upfront assessments based on historical compliance with the program will ensure that the initiative targets employers with exemplary recruitment practices.

The rollout of REP will occur in two stages: primary agriculture employers can apply starting in September 2023, while other employers become eligible in January 2024. Applications for the pilot will close in September 2024.