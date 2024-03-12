Government Investment Boosts Kaya Inc.’s Productivity and Growth

MONT-LAURIER, QC, March 7, 2024 – In a significant move on the eve of International Women’s Day, the Government of Canada, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), announced a substantial investment aimed at championing the economic contributions of women entrepreneurs. A total of $1,395,042 in repayable contributions will be directed towards four women-owned businesses in the Laurentides, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s economic advancement and gender equality in entrepreneurship.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and responsible for CED, underscored the government’s dedication to fostering a diverse and resilient economy, highlighting the indispensable role of women entrepreneurs in achieving this vision. The funding aligns with CED’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, designed to propel businesses leveraging innovation for growth and competitive edge, while nurturing an entrepreneurial ecosystem conducive to innovation across Quebec.

Kyra Inc., a standout recipient founded in 1992 by Katherine Coster, specializes in bespoke kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. This family-operated business is set to revolutionize its operations with a $195,042 contribution, facilitating the acquisition of robotic technology to enhance productivity and meet client demands efficiently.

This strategic funding initiative not only underscores the government’s commitment to diversifying the economic landscape but also celebrates the tenacity and innovation of women entrepreneurs in the Laurentides. With women-owned SMEs constituting 17% of Canada’s business sector, investments like these are crucial for tapping into the potential $150 billion GDP increase projected by advancing gender equality by 2026.

As CED continues to support businesses and regions across Quebec, this investment is a testament to the government’s proactive approach to nurturing an inclusive, growth-oriented economic environment where women’s entrepreneurship thrives.