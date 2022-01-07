Government Funding Success for Paris Kitchens

Paris Kitchens has been able to access critical government funding with applications made through Mentor Works. Mentor Works streamlines the government funding process and resources. Businesses are paired with an experienced team of professional grant writers who complete each stage of the funding process. This funding has been used to help improve processes at Paris Kitchens, provide their employees with new skills through training programs, and support increased operating costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris Kitchens designs and manufactures high-end custom kitchens, vanities, closets, built-ins, and related cabinetry in homes, along with supplying cabinetry for new construction projects. Paris is the oldest cabinetry company in Canada and is Canadian-owned and operated. They are dedicated to providing top-quality, locally-sourced products and supporting the Canadian economy. Their manufacturing plant is based in Paris, Ontario, which keeps their carbon footprint light while supporting Canadian manufacturing jobs.

Paris Kitchens first encountered Mentor Works when they brought in a third-party consultant to identify inefficiencies in their workflow and provide recommendations on how they could increase efficiency.

Paris Kitchens needed additional funding to bring in the consultant and implement their recommendations. To pursue this support, the organization decided to hire a professional grant writing company to find appropriate government funding programs and support the application writing and submission process.

This is where Mentor Works was able to identify that Paris Kitchens’ project would be a good fit for the Canada-Ontario Job Grant (COJG). The COJG is an Ontario government funding program that offers training grants to employers. Through the program, companies may receive non-repayable funding from the government to purchase third-party business training programs, including training for in-demand skillsets. Training is expected to improve employees’ employability, and value; including new hires in these training sessions can maximize funding potential. Mentor Works successfully secured grant funding for Paris Kitchens towards their training project, and a year later, they were able to access additional funding through a similar program.

“I’m happy to report that we were successful with our grant applications with Mentor Works, and we ended up implementing the new initiatives,” said Carolyn Iyer, COO of Paris Kitchens. “It was very good for us, and clearly, we had a positive experience with Mentor Works.”

Mentor Works also identified an opportunity for Paris Kitchens to receive funding through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF). The RRRF was introduced by FedNor & FedDev Ontario to provide repayable interest-free loans that help support the fixed operating costs of these businesses. The loan provided access to up to 50% of fixed operating costs for six months to a maximum of $60,000-1,000,000 per application for SMEs. The team put together a strong application that received funding towards the organization’s fixed operating costs.

“The applications are very administratively heavy, and I truly do not recommend you do it yourself,” said Iyer. Oftentimes, small companies, particularly those struggling with the labour shortage, don’t have time to dedicate to this kind of administrative work.

Paris Kitchens is now looking to onboard more youth workers this summer, as 15- to 24-year-olds have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, and they are again choosing Mentor Works to support that application for them.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program is one of the largest wage subsidy programs available to businesses and non-profits across Canada. This program helps cover a portion of co-op, recent graduates, and youth hiring costs. The amount of funding eligible businesses can receive for each new hire through the Canada Summer Jobs program is limited by the type of organization applying for funding. The amount of funding provided will be determined based on your application and organizational structure. This program provides up to 50% of the minimum wage for private/public sector employers.

Labour shortage is one of the biggest challenges our industry is currently facing, so small companies SMEs need to take advantage of opportunities to grow and live up to their potential. Finding funding for training and hiring can make all the difference to a company.