Government Boosts L’Atelier Märk Lumber with $210,000 in Support

L’Atelier Märk Lumber, renowned for its top-quality baseball bats catering to both the elite and enthusiast circles in North America, has received a significant boost from the Canadian government. In a move that underscores the importance of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country’s economic landscape, L’Atelier Märk Lumber was granted a repayable contribution of $210,000.

The funding comes from CED’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which strives to support entrepreneurs in leveraging innovation to spur growth and sharpen their competitive edge. This initiative also focuses on fostering an environment in Quebec that champions innovation and robust growth across all sectors.

The purpose of this financial assistance is twofold. Firstly, it will aid L’Atelier Märk Lumber in procuring a state-of-the-art wood lathe. This machine, known for its versatility and efficiency, is projected to triple the company’s current production rate. Secondly, part of the funds will be directed towards obtaining a dust collector. This equipment will not only complement the new wood lathe but will also ensure a safer and more efficient workspace for the company’s workforce.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada and the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, both of whom are Members of Parliament and hold ministerial positions. Both ministers emphasized the Canadian government’s dedication to SMEs, recognizing their significant contribution to the nation’s economic fabric and their role in ensuring a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive recovery from challenges.

Echoing the sentiment, Marc Bourgeois, the Co-owner and Founder of L’Atelier Märk Lumber Inc., expressed his gratitude. He highlighted that the support would be pivotal in propelling the company’s growth ambitions, with an aim to dominate the North American market for high-quality baseball bats.

It’s worth noting the larger context. SMEs, like L’Atelier Märk Lumber, form the backbone of Quebec’s economic framework, accounting for a staggering 99.7% of the businesses in the province. Their combined activities contribute to half of the province’s GDP. The commitment from CED underscores the federal intention of driving Quebec’s regional economic development, ensuring the province’s businesses remain future-ready and robust.