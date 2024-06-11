The Giardina Dualtech 400 is a versatile spray machine designed for applying stains, primers, and finishes to various surfaces. It features two reciprocating arms and is available in three versions: Single Belt (SB), Dual Belt (DB), and Single Belt Paper (SBC). The SB version uses a synthetic belt with a recovery and cleaning system, the DB version includes both synthetic belt and disposable paper options, and the SBC version uses disposable paper. The machine offers dry or water curtain abatement systems and a quick-change gun system for fast color switching.

For more details, visit the Giardina Group Dualtech 400 page.