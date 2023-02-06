Genesis Products To Acquire Funder America Inc.

On January 31, Genesis Products announced they plan to acquire composite wood product manufacturer, Funder America Inc. This announcement occurred a few months after Genesis purchased the drawer-making enterprise, BHK America. That strategic action integrated 46 years of innovation from BHK America with Genesis’ 20 years of the innovative laminated panel, wood, and custom mould development.

Genesis Products strategic move to purchase Funder America Inc. was disclosed at the beginning of the 2023 NAHB International Builder Show in Las Vegas. Genesis and Funder America Inc. combined their product selections and displayed them at their Las Vegas Convention Center booth. The purchase agreement is expected to close during the first quarter and is intended to obtain the expertise that Funder America’s leaders have in making Thermally Fused Melamine (TFL) panels. Their TFL decorative panels are manufactured with optimal visual and performance characteristics and are used for office furniture, cabinets, retail fixtures, and home units.

“Adding TFL manufacturing to our capabilities brings us one step closer to being the most comprehensive supplier of laminated components and panels in North America,” Genesis Products CEO Jon Wenger said. “We are passionate about leveraging the breadth of our offering to better serve OEMs, distributors and retailers across the country.”

Genesis is one of the leading wood-product manufacturers in North America. In 2022, the enterprise revealed its sales were $346 million. The business serves a variety of industries including RV-manufactured housing units, building materials, the healthcare sector, cabinet storage, and transportation. Funder America Inc. is one the of oldest and bustling TFL panel manufacturers across North America. The company also develops custom components, wood powder coating, and shelving units.

“As an independent TFL producer, Funder has the ability to work with any board or laminate to serve the unique and constantly evolving needs of our joint customers. Our products and capabilities are naturally aligned to be stronger together,” said Peter Funder, leader of Funder America and who will continue to lead his company as a division of Genesis after the purchase.