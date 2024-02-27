Garnica Launches Preferred Partner Community  

Wilmington, DE, United States – February 20, 2024 – Garnica, a global leader in premium sustainable plywood manufacturing is pleased to announce the launch of its Garnica Partner Community (GPC), a thoughtfully curated program for select distributors. This unique program offers exclusive benefits and opportunities, customized to preferred product selection, sales volumes and customers. Designed to strengthen relationships and drive sales growth, the GPC emphasizes the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its extended network, from distributors to customers.

The GPC offers a volume-based rebate system, exclusive access to training and leadership support, product samples and technical resources. CEOs of select distributors will also become members of the Garnica Distributors Advisory Board, providing an opportunity to meet with Garnica and other Preferred Partners and strategize business opportunities across North America. To remain innovative and responsive to evolving product demand, Garnica will collaborate closely with the GPC to modify existing products and develop new ones.

“The GPC underscores our dedication to fostering strategic partnerships and driving mutual success in a dynamic and ever-evolving market landscape,” explained David Smith, President of Garnica’s North American Division. “This exciting initiative is poised to enhance collaboration with our select group of distributors and develop market-centered products that address customer needs effectively.”

The GPC represents a transformative step in the company’s journey, reaffirming its dedication to the North American market. The program also underscores a commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships and driving mutual growth and operational efficiency in the plywood industry as a whole.