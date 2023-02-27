Garnica Commits to Sustainability With UN Global Compact

Sustainability can either make or break many corporate businesses. In recent years, companies across Canada are making active efforts to source renewable materials and use methods that reduce their carbon footprint. Ultimately, sustainability has been proven to reduce costs and increase productivity as well. Corporations that want to become more environmentally conscious have to extend their processes beyond just being environmentally friendly and also support social and management standards.

Garnica’s commitment to being socially and environmentally conscious aligned them with the United Nation’s 2023 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The report outlined the important positions that businesses play to progress towards innovation and environmental responsibility. Garnica is a global leader of change based on their use of local and sustainable raw materials instead of importing tropical wood. The business uses poplar, pine and eucalyptus from Spanish and French plantations. Additionally, the corporation maintains a culture of zero waste and a circular economy. Their lean production model takes advantage of all of their resources and integrates by-products by offering outlets in other industries.

“The use of raw materials and our commitment to sustainability are key for meeting our needs without compromising the needs of future generations,” said Pedro Garnica, president of Garnica, about the company’s corporate pillars.

Plywood is one of the most environmentally friendly wood products available. Often, plywood is sourced from FSC-certified woodland using sustainable methods to prevent adverse impacts on the environment. It’s also recyclable as a class B form of wood. Garnica produces premium plywood panels which have become the most in-demand for their customer base.

Rural communities provide significant social and economic benefits. Supporting those local areas can contribute to a long-term generation of employment and the enhancement of the quality of life. Many of Garnica’s centers are located in municipalities with under 5,000 residents and have generated several full-time jobs and ultimately, improved the infrastructure of many rural towns.

Garnica joined the UN’s Global Compact to continue strengthening their efforts towards sustainability and achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and 169 targets before 2030.