Garnica Announces New North American Sales Representative

As a global leader in the plywood market, Garnica has revolutionized the industry using its own unique model that’s based on sustainability and innovation. The model focuses on optimal ways to manage natural resources and manufacture plywood solutions. In doing so, Garnica only works with renewable wood solutions to ensure the safety of the environment. That’s what makes Garnica stand out, along with their exceptional team of plywood aficionados.

On January 9th, 2023, Granica welcomed Freya Hannah to their North American sales team. As the new sales representative for Can-Am territory, Hannah will be responsible for selling high-quality plywood across Canada and the United States. Garnica Plywood is known for its uniformity, durability and consistency. Additionally, the adhesive Garnica uses is NAF (no added formaldehyde) which is a sustainable type of glue designed to increase performance, is easy to dissolve and safe to handle.

Hannah raves about Garnica’s Class A-rated plywood with a flame spread index of 25 or less. Whether the buyer is looking for raw or UV-finished birch, maplewood or walnut, Garnica has it all. Prior to working with Garnica, Hannah was the territory manager at Formica Group North America selling FENIX door and panel programs and stocking programs across Ontario and the Maritimes.

In 2022, Garnica expanded its reach to the Can-Am market and prepared for the much-anticipated product demand. The company wanted to have a permanent fixture in the North American market. Thus, an entirely new USA/Canada team was established and appointed Hugues Paulin as the vice president of sales for North America. Garnica appointed Paulin based on his broad experience in the hardwood and plywood industry. After the Can-Am team was settled, Garnica established a U.S. entity, Garnica USA LLC to effectively serve the North American audience.

In October 2022, The Carlyle Group acquired a 70% stake in Garnica from ICG and additional shareholders. Global investment firm, The Carlyle Group is supporting Garnica during their transition to catering to the Can-Am market and each stage of development. Their mission is to make investments that will generate growth, expand product range and end markets while maintaining Garnica’s innovation and leadership. Garnica’s new Can-Am team led by Hugues Paulin that includes sales representatives like Freya Hannah are devoted to serving the Canadian and American plywood audience for years to come.