The Gannomat Express S2 Double Hinge Inserter provides the quickest and most accurate way on the market to insert hinges, hinge plates, hinges with plates attached, and drawer brackets.

Capable of drilling a cabinet door & inserting two hinges in only five seconds.

Fast changeover between various door sizes

Fast cycle times as the hinges are automatically loaded into the inserting die from a magazine hopper.

It can be outfitted for your brand of the hinge

Rigid steel frame construction.

The left-sided drilling/inserting station is fixed.

The right-sided drilling/inserting station is easily moveable by hand on profile liner bearings and is pneumatically locked at the designated position.

The measurement between the drilling/inserting stations is determined by the scale and/or pre-positioned program stops.

Safety control with a metal detector to prevent drilling into pre-inserted hinges.

Precise setting of side stops and edge adjustment by scale.

Drilling depth set by mechanical digital counter.

Pneumatic brake with fast advance and controlled drilling speed for chip-free drilling and quick cycle time.

Magazine conveniently angled to facilitate loading from the front of the machine during an operating cycle.

Four spindle-drill heads (pitch according to hinge model).

Program selector switch allows for drilling only or drilling and inserting a single or three hinges per door.