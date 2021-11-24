The Gannomat Express S2 Double Hinge Inserter provides the quickest and most accurate way on the market to insert hinges, hinge plates, hinges with plates attached, and drawer brackets.
- Capable of drilling a cabinet door & inserting two hinges in only five seconds.
- Fast changeover between various door sizes
- Fast cycle times as the hinges are automatically loaded into the inserting die from a magazine hopper.
- It can be outfitted for your brand of the hinge
- Rigid steel frame construction.
- The left-sided drilling/inserting station is fixed.
- The right-sided drilling/inserting station is easily moveable by hand on profile liner bearings and is pneumatically locked at the designated position.
- The measurement between the drilling/inserting stations is determined by the scale and/or pre-positioned program stops.
- Safety control with a metal detector to prevent drilling into pre-inserted hinges.
- Precise setting of side stops and edge adjustment by scale.
- Drilling depth set by mechanical digital counter.
- Pneumatic brake with fast advance and controlled drilling speed for chip-free drilling and quick cycle time.
- Magazine conveniently angled to facilitate loading from the front of the machine during an operating cycle.
- Four spindle-drill heads (pitch according to hinge model).
- Program selector switch allows for drilling only or drilling and inserting a single or three hinges per door.
- Two exhaust devices.