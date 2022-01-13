Future of Prefabrication Symposium

Prefabrication in mass timber buildings is fast becoming a reality and, through digital design and manufacturing processes, it is having a disruptive effect on the building industry. To maintain BC’s lead in innovation in wood and promote value-added processes within the province, it is time for BC to lead a symposium on the state-of-the-art Wood Prefabricated Buildings. This symposium is a collaboration between UBC Centre for Advanced Wood Processing (CAWP), UBC School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture (SALA), British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), and University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC). All of them recognize the importance of prefabrication as an emerging technology in the building industry, both for residential and institutional projects.

The symposium is meant to bring together architects, engineers, and fabricators interested in the future of prefabrication in wood. The future of design in prefabricated buildings necessitates the integration of disciplines; thus, the symposium will have industry leaders present in these areas.

The conference will be focused on four key themes; State-of-the-Art in Prefabrication, Vertical Integration, Industry 4.0, and BC Innovation Prefabrication. As such, the event will appeal to architects, engineers, manufacturers, and building professionals seeking more information on prefabrication that will enable them to fully participate in the growing market for prefabricated mass timber, tall wood, passive house, and large multi-family wood structures. The event will avoid presentations describing the general benefits of prominent projects and instead focus much more on the “how-to” aspects of innovation in the field.

For registration and more information, please click here.

Event will take place February 24, 25, 26 – 9:00-12:00 PST.