Fusion Edge Laser Machines

Epilog’s Fusion Edge laser series takes its highest-quality engraving technology and incorporates it into smaller-format systems, which allow customers to get the latest technology in a transportable format. The Fusion Edge machines feature a touch-screen display panel, on-screen artwork positioning with the IRIS™ camera system, and job trace functionality for quick and easy artwork setup.

The Fusion Edge laser engraving and cutting machines from Epilog Laser combines the top-of-the-line technology and the latest features in three formats: a compact desktop machine with the Fusion Edge 12, the mid-size Fusion Edge 24, and a larger standalone system with the Fusion Edge 36 – all leveraging over three decades of laser machine design and manufacturing experience to create powerful and truly modern systems.

Features: Benefits of Epilog’s Fusion Edge Laser System